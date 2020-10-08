Chandan Roy Sanyal: If you call me an outsider, then I’m far well- made than hundred insiders who’ve failed

Touching upon the insider-outsider debate, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal believes there are no rules in this game. Stating that no two individuals in showbiz can have the same journey, he adds that what people gauge from outside is just the success while nobody wants to know about failures.

“Everybody needs to hang around till he finds the rhythm. From thr outside, it seems like, ‘Arrey ek film ban gayi aur woh hit ho gayi. It doesn’t happen like that. We all are always looking for our next job and that’s another struggle. It’s easy to shout nepotism, calling the industry and those working here names, but do you know the actual picture,” he asks.

Expressing displeasure over the negatives narratives around Bollywood, the actor highlights the misconceptions that often get overlooked.

“I have friends who’re insiders, who’re close to the best in business — be it actors, producers and distributors. But when we sit down to talk about life, movies and struggles, we both are on the same boat. You only see those five successful insiders, but behind them are 65 failed insiders you don’t notice,” he adds.

Sanyal further shares how these “insiders” and their families live in absolute dejection and frustration and he calls it insane.

“Being a part of a film family, these insiders are used to seeing popular actors, filmmakers and writers while chilling in their living room, and when they also dream of being a part of it and fail, imagine how they and their families feel. At least I’ve got a call from (filmmaker) Prakash Jha for a web show or do a small role in Jab Harry Met Sejal — these people aren’t even that lucky. So, if you call me an outsider, I’m far well-made than 100 insiders who’ve failed,” he asserts.

When Sanyal started out his acting career, he knew this journey will be filled with rejections and while he admits it still is, he is happily fighting his battles, and staying sane.

“I came here with no plan. I was happy doing theatre in London and wouldn’t have returned if Kaminey hadn’t happened. But rejections do hurt. I also wish to shoulder a film, but that’s not a choice. I’ve played a lead role thrice — Prague stayed in theatres for two days, BMW never released and Kaanchi flopped. And unfortunately, none of my films worked in the last 10 years. But at least people know me for my steadiness and quality,” says the actor, who has done web shows such as Bhram, Kaali and Parchhayee.

“Filmmaking is a business, audience is the one who is ruling it. If they want to see me then they should watch my work. The people who’re getting more work are because their films are making money. Market decides everything and not nepotism or camps,” he ends.

