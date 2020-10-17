Chhalaang trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub lock horns over a PT teacher’s job. Watch

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and frequent collaborator Hansal Mehta are back with their latest film, Chhalaang. The film’s trailer released on Saturday. The actor plays a PT teacher who is happy to take a back seat as his fellow teachers prioritize academics over sports. But will he be able to deliver his best when confronted by a more qualified teacher, played by Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, as they both compete against each other for the same job?

The trailer introduces Rajkummar’s character Montu, an under-qualified teacher in a semi government-funded school in Haryana, and Nushratt Bharuccha plays his colleague, a computer teacher named Neelu. Things change for Montu when he is faced with a more qualified teacher who has all that it takes to take his job. The story delves into a small town school with prominent appearances by Ila Arun as the school principal and Satish Kaushik and Sudhir Mishra in supporting roles.

The film is an inspirational social comedy and Rajkummar’s fifth collaboration with director Hansal Mehta. The actor-filmmaker duo have delivered four films together: CityLights, Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta. Chhalaang will release digitally on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.

In the new film poster, Rajkummar is seen hustling on the ground as he is trying his best to reach the finish line but he is being held back by Nushratt and other children from the school. It also features their other co-stars Ayyub, Satish Kaushik, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna.

Chhalaang was earlier scheduled for a March release, but was delayed because of the coronavirus lockdown. It is presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Earlier, Rajkummar had revealed that he had to get the Haryanvi accent right and learn about the fitness routines taught to school children. He had also talked about how he himself worked as a teacher in Gurugram and told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “While I was in college, I taught dance and dramatics at the DAV Public School in Gurgaon for a few hours in the morning before lectures. I was more of a friend to my students than a teacher because there was not much of an age gap. In fact, I was the youngest teacher in school and as enthusiastic about honing my acting skills as the extra money. I even directed a play, Sikander, during this three-month stint. It was a historical and showcased the battle between Alexander and Porus.”

