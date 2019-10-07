Chhichhore crosses Rs 150 cr mark at box office, Dream Girl to become Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest grosser ever

bollywood

Multiple weeks since their release Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore are still going strong at the box office. Dream Girl is on its way to becoming the highest grossing film of Ayushmann’s career and Chhichhore has leapt across the Rs 150 crore mark in its fifth week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the films’ latest figures on Monday. “#DreamGirl nears *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo, #AyushmannKhurrana’s highest grossing film... [Week 4] Fri 50 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 135.25 cr. #India biz,” he wrote in a tweet.

He also gave a list of all the important benchmarks for the film so far. “#DreamGirl biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr Week 3: ₹ 22.05 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 2.40 cr Total: ₹ 135.25 cr #India biz. SUPER-HIT. #DreamGirl benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4 ₹ 75 cr: Day 8 ₹ 100 cr: Day 11 ₹ 125 cr: Day 17 #India biz,” he wrote.

#Chhichhore proves all calculations and estimations wrong as it cruises past ₹ 150 cr... One of the biggest success stories of 2019... [Week 5] Fri 27 lakhs, Sat 54 lakhs, Sun 72 lakhs. Total: ₹ 150.36 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019

About Chhichhore, Taran said the film has proven ‘all calculations’ wrong. “#Chhichhore proves all calculations and estimations wrong as it cruises past ₹ 150 cr... One of the biggest success stories of 2019... [Week 5] Fri 27 lakhs, Sat 54 lakhs, Sun 72 lakhs. Total: ₹ 150.36 cr. #India biz,” he wrote. “#Chhichhore biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 68.83 cr Week 2: ₹ 40.47 cr Week 3: ₹ 24.23 cr Week 4: ₹ 15.30 cr Weekend 5: ₹ 1.53 cr Total: ₹ 150.36 cr #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER,” he added.

Apart from Ayushmann, Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film hit the screens on September 13.

Ayushmann says it is a nice moment for him though he never does films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time he comes on screen. “Having another film in the Rs 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to do Rs 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artiste, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that,” said Ayushmann.

“I want to back original content at all times. I thrive by doing good cinema, films that make a mark because they are brilliantly written and brilliantly told on screen,” he added.

In Chhichhore, Sushant stars with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey. It is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.

The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on September 6.

