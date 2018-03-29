Chunky Pandey’s son Ahaan on entering Bollywood: Not attracted to the glam but the craft

Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey’s nephew Ahaan says he is excited to be part of the “wonderful” film industry and films like Rockstar, 3 Idiots and Chak De! India showed him how versatile the industry is.

“I’m just excited to be a part of this wonderful industry. Films and acting has been something I’ve always been interested in, glam isn’t what attracted me to this, my love for the craft and film did! I’m excited for the destination and the journey already excites me,” Ahaan told IANS when asked if he is excited about all the glitter and buzz that the showbiz business gives to a new face.

So what kind of film would he like to be part of ?

“Films like Rockstar, 3 Idiots and Chak De! India, have shown me how versatile our industry can be. I would love to work with directors of all sorts, I do not know yet which director would bring the best out in me, but that answer is something I can’t wait for,” he said.

Ahaan, who has been part of several short films in the past, has now associated with online fashion destination KOOVS.com.

Talking about it, he said: “KOOVS.com as a brand was something I always followed... this opportunity, just solidified my love for the brand.”

So how was the experience of shooting with a fashion and lifestyle brand?

“I feel shooting for a brand just shows you a different side of what magic a camera can do, it also gives you a lot of exposure to a camera which always helps. Also since shoots like these are more systematic and technical it teaches you a lot about profiles, and how you look on camera, and basically what works for you and what doesn’t,” he said.

