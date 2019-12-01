Commando 3 day 2 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal film earns Rs 10.38 cr, Hotel Mumbai makes Rs 2.78 cr

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 12:32 IST

Vidyut Jammwal’s latest outing, Commando 3, saw slight growth at the ticket windows on second day of the film’s release. Commando 3 has earned an estimated Rs 5.64 crore on Saturday. The film made Rs 4.74 crore on Friday, taking its total to Rs 10.38 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Commando3 shows an upward trend on Day 2... Metros witness growth, mass circuits perform better... Day 3 [Sun] should see healthy numbers again... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr. Total: ₹10.38 cr. #India biz.”

Taran had also shared the figures for Friday, comparing the latest film’s collections with those of the previous two in the franchise.. “#Commando3 is decent on Day 1... Gathered momentum post evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 4.74 cr. #India biz. “#Commando franchise *Day 1* biz... [2013] #Commando: ₹ 3.69 cr [2017] #Commando2: ₹ 5.14 cr [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu] [2019] #Commando3: ₹ 4.74 cr #India biz,” he wrote in another tweet.

Commando 3 features Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in important roles and is directed by Aditya Datt. ”I don’t want to show the action sequences with no head and tail to it. In Commando 3, there is a strong reason behind every action sequence that takes place. You will see a new side of Vidyut. I wanted the character of Karan Singh Dogra to be little soft. I want the audience to be engaged in a story, enjoy the thrill, action and in the end, take a thought back home,” Aditya had earlier said.

Taran also revealed Hotel Mumbai has made Rs 1.78 crore on Saturday. “#HotelMumbai gathers speed on Day 2... High end multiplexes of metros are contributing largely... Day 3 should only get better... 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 2.78 cr. #India biz. All versions,” he tweeted.

Starring Dev Patel and Anupam Kher in lead roles, Hotel Mumbai is directed by Antony Maras.

