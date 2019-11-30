Commando 3 day 1 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal’s film registers Rs 4.7 cr opening, Hotel Mumbai manages Rs 1 cr haul

bollywood

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 14:03 IST

Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s action film Commando 3 has registered an average opening day at the box office. The film made Rs 4.74 crore on Friday, less than the Rs 5.14 crore (in all languages) opening of its predecessor, Commando 2.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Saturday. “#Commando3 is decent on Day 1... Gathered momentum post evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 4.74 cr. #India biz,” he wrote. He also compared the film’s business with the other two films in the action franchise. “#Commando franchise *Day 1* biz... [2013] #Commando: ₹ 3.69 cr [2017] #Commando2: ₹ 5.14 cr [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu] [2019] #Commando3: ₹ 4.74 cr #India biz,” he wrote in another tweet.

#Commando3 is decent on Day 1... Gathered momentum post evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 4.74 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

#HotelMumbai - limited release - has a low Day 1... Needs to grow over the weekend... Fri ₹ 1.08 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

Dev Patel’s Hotel Mumbai also released on Friday but made even less money at the ticket windows. “#HotelMumbai - limited release - has a low Day 1... Needs to grow over the weekend... Fri ₹ 1.08 cr. #India biz. All versions,” Taran wrote in a tweet.

Commando 3 also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar and is directed by Aditya Datt. The director is hopeful his film will create a buzz. “I believe my films have always been profitable ventures for the producers -- from Aashiq Banaya Aapne to Table No 21. Yes, the budgets were much smaller than Commando 3, so the box office number were justified. Commando 3 is a fullfledged big-budget film. Hence, I expect the numbers to be as big,” he said.

Also read: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha attend wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya’s son. See pics

The director said he has tried to bring out a humane side of Vidyut’s action hero on screen.”I don’t want to show the action sequences with no head and tail to it. In Commando 3, there is a strong reason behind every action sequence that takes place. “You will see a new side of Vidyut. I wanted the character of Karan Singh Dogra to be little soft. I want the audience to be engaged in a story, enjoy the thrill, action and in the end, take a thought back home.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more