Vidyut Jammwal’s entry scene in Commando 3 shows a goon pulling up a child’s skirt, draws internet’s ire

bollywood

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:06 IST

Alcohol bottles are a big no-no for the Central Board of Film Certification but showing child sexual harassment for shallow drama is apparently all good. A scene from Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film, Commando 3 proves just that.

Shared on YouTube on Wednesday by Reliance Entertainment to promote the film, the scene shows the glorified and over-the-top entry of the hero, here to save the day and young girls from molesters. However, the decision to show the cringeworthy and horrible episode in slow-motion shots, from multiple angles, with intense music in the background, a sleazy grin on the paedophile’s face, all to build up the hero’s whistle-worthy entry, is objectionable in the very least.

The scene opens with two young girls on their way to school when they are stopped in their tracks by a pehelwaan. He tugs at one’s skirt and then pulls it up while a whole town watches as mute spectators. The girl cries, the music swells and the grin widens. Just when the skirt has gone as high up as it can for a PG-13 film, enters Vidyut and smacks the lecher with a gada. Cherry on the cake: He offers the pehelwans skirts of their own to wear before beating them all to a pulp.

On YouTube, the comments section of the video is stormed with people calling out the film for misrepresenting pehelwaans. A few did, however, were left aghast by film’s return to molestation scenes straight from the 90’s.

“At least don’t do such cheep scenes with kids in movies. How old is she show is just a kid,” wrote one. “To get publicity showing child nudity is not right,” wrote another. “Cheee itna Ganda scene,” wrote another.

“Kisiko b ulti nai aaya na wo scene dekte hua...80s 90s k movies se b low ho gaya ye scene....ho gaya women empowerment (No one felt nauseated watching that scene? It’s worse than the films that were made in 80-90s. So much for women empowerment),” read another comment. “It’s a shame how this filth Bollywood industry using girls of such small age just to heat up and spice up the hero entry....these cheap stunts gives society a fair share of rotten and wicked thought process... Plz report ...plz everyone report to at least delete that skirt scene,” wrote another.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he must retire: ‘Head is thinking something else, fingers another, it’s a message’

Film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah had called it a ‘bold step and a big gamble’ to release the introductory scene online before the film hit theatres. “Innovation is the key to reach out today to the audience, we have decided to take a bold step to put out a 5 minute clip of the film as it is. It is a gamble but it’s our belief that after watching this clip audience will be compelled to see the film. Fingers crossed,” Shah said.

The third film in the action franchise is directed by Aditya Datt. It is about bringing the nation together and the fight against terrorism. The thriller also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures, the Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production will release on November 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more