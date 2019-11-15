Ford vs Ferrari: CBFC denies ordering blurring of alcohol bottles, glasses, says ‘it was voluntarily done’

hollywood

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:23 IST

There’s a social media furore after reports that images of alcohol bottles and glasses containing alcohol have been blurred in Hollywood film Ford v Ferrari. But the Central Board of Film Certication (CBFC) has denied any role in the whole enchilada.

Tushar Karmarkar, Regional Officer, CBFC, Mumbai, says, “This is completely baseless. No such cut was mentioned by CBFC in its communication to applicant asking for modifications.”

However, the James Mangold directorial starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, got a U/A certificate with three suggested modifications, according to a CBFC official document, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times. Among these are muting or replacing words such as ‘sons of wh**e’, ‘son of a ‘b*tch’; adding space for a display of CBFC certificate; and insertion of anti-smoking disclaimers and a static message wherever a smoking scene appears. But Karmarkar says, “It (the blurring) was voluntarily done by them, as per our records.”

Do CBFC guidelines insist that U/A films should not show drinking or alcohol? Karmarkar explains, “Mere depiction is not objected. Glorification, if any, is seen in the light of guidelines.”

We reached out to Disney, but there was no comment till the time of going to press. However, a HuffPost India report quoted a senior studio official saying often studios are prepared for such cuts in advance, and added, “You know the committee is going to send the print back with such cuts. Can’t do much about it. It’s frustrating.”

Also read: Farhan Akhtar upset as censors blur alcohol glasses in Ford v Ferrari, asks ‘why the Indian adult is treated like a delinquent’

Industry sources say alcohol brands have often been blurred over surrogate advertising concerns — as it happened in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. But blurring of glasses and bottles is unusual, even though in the Vaddi Sharaban song (De De Pyaar De), CBFC asked makers to replace an alcohol bottle with a flower bouquet.

From the Indian film fraternity, Farhan Akhtar and Onir were among those who expressed their dismay on the blurring in Ford V Ferrari.

Follow @htshowbiz for more