Concept is the king, actors matter only if you have strong script: Bhushan Kumar

bollywood

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 17:59 IST

Bloated star vehicles can give you buzz but it is good content-backed cinema that is clearly the king today. Bhushan Kumar, whose T-Series delivered multiple hits in 2019 including the widely successful but controversial Kabir Singh, says the last 2 years have proved beyond doubt that audience files into theatres to watch content.

“You have to back good content today. People would earlier come to watch big starcast films or their favourite superstars. However, this has proven wrong in last 2-3 years. Profit margins are also higher in concept-driven film,” he says in terms of pure numbers.

Talking about the sort of films that audience connects to these days, he adds, “Actors matter only if you have great content. There are so many actors who work only with good content, either the films will not work or they will get audience for a day or two if they are not backed by solid script.”

The production house delivered De De Pyaar De, Batla House and Marjaavaan besides Kabir Singh in 2019. Talking about Marjaavaan that was widely panned by critics, Bhushan says the film has been a big hit in the mass market. Directed by Milan Milap Zaveri and starring Sidharth Malhotra in lead, the film had made about Rs 46 crore by November 29 at domestic box office.

“When I was making Marjaavan, I was asked why are you making this dated film. But we have to offer films for all audience and not only class audience. As a studio I have to balance it out. Marjaavaan was a huge success among mass audience and at single-scene theatres. These films cannot be dismissed as 90s cinema as mass audience loves it a lot,” he says.

Talking about their line-up in 2020, he counts Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Street Dancer 3D, Malang, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, a film with Anurag Basu and another with Anubhav Sinha, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Mumbaiya Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2. “I have associated with Anand L Rai and he is helping us make some great content. We are doing films with Luv Ranjan also, including a Chupke Chupke remake,” Kumar says.

Big cinema is now made to keep the dream alive for creative people. I am making big 150 cr film with Ajay, so we won’t take away the charm of big screen spectacles but there isn’t so much profit in it, recovery is hard. Star also realise that and for big films, they come onboard with profit-sharing.