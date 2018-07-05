Dancing uncle Sanjeev Srivastava grooves to Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. This video is now viral

Dancing Uncle aka Sanjeev Shrivastava, who became an overnight sensation online after he was seen dancing to a Govinda number, has now posted a new dance video and dedicated it to Bollywood’s dancing king Hrithik Roshan. An assistant professor of electronics at a private engineering institute in Bhopal, Sanjeev rose to fame when his video from a wedding went viral.

In the new video, Sanjeev is seen grooving to Hrithik’s first hit song, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He tweeted the video and wrote, “Dance ke mahadev @ihrithik ko samarpit. #sanjeevshrivastva #dancinguncle.”

While the video has gone viral yet again, Hrithik is yet to react. Dabbu Uncle, as he is fondly known, has now met Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and his idol, Govinda.

Sanjeev had earlier said that his dream is to share the stage with Govinda and he got his dream fulfilled on TV show, Dance Deewane, last month. “I am a huge fan of Govinda and it has been my dream to be able to dance with Govindaji on the same stage. Since I have shown my passion for dance in the video, Dance Deewane has been a blessing to make this dream of mine come true on such a large scale. I’m very excited and thankful to COLORS for being supportive of me,” Sanjeev had said in a press statement.

Earlier, he also met Salman Khan on the sets of his game show Dus Ka Dum. Talking about his newfound success, he has said, “I don’t want any money from anyone for this video. I am happy that people are enjoying it. I am grateful that people liked my video. It is because of the response I received for the video, my mother came down and saw the video. This made her smile. I was dying to see her cheerful face. I am happy that her smile is back and this will eventually help her to get over my younger brother’s untimely demise.”

