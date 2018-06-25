Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra returns to kick start a new fight with Pataakha first poster

Days after Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra shared her first look from the film, the official poster of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, was unveiled Monday evening. Touted to be a comedy-drama, Pataakha will release on September 28.

The film revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki (Radhika and Sanya), who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war. But when marriage separates them, they realise they can’t seem to live with or without each other.

Talking about his film in a press statement, director Vishal said, “The first half of the film is complete, we have just 12 days of shoot left and leave for Mount Abu on June 29 for the final schedule.” He further added that they fixed on September 28 as the week has been lucky for him and both Haider and Talvar had opened in October 2 week.

Pataakha is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik. It is being directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Films LLP and Kyta Productions. It also stars Vijay Raaz.

