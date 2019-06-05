Days after Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s apparent truce, her sister Rangoli Chandel targets him again

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has slammed Bollywood celebrities, especially Karan Johar, for praising Salman Khan’s Eid release, Bharat.

In a tweet, Rangoli wrote, “Bolly industry Salman Khan ki chaploosi mein jut chuki hai, KJO is leading the chaploosi pack, humko bhi seekhna hai yaar peeche se chugali aur saamne chaapalusi yeh kaise hota hai. (The entire Bollywood industry is busy playing sycophant to Salman Khan and Karan Johar is leading this pack of sycophants. I also want to learn how to be a sycophant infront of people and criticise them behind their backs)”

Bolly industry Salman Khan ki chaploosi mein jut chuki hai, KJO is leading the chaploosi pack, humko bhi seekhna hai yaar peeche se chugali aur saamne chaapalusi yeh kaise hota hai 🤓 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 5, 2019

Recently, Karan and Kangana, who have been involved in a long-standing feud, were seen posing together ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony last month. Karan also tweeted the picture.

After watching Bharat, Karan had said on Tuesday, “Loved it. And I think it’s really going to be a mammoth hit.” Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is an official adaptation of Korean film An Ode to My Father and stars Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles.

Also read: Akshay Kumar hangs off a helicopter on Sooryavanshi sets. See pic

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon, who also attended the special screening of Bharat held in Mumbai Tuesday evening, showered praises on the movie. “The only word that comes to mind is Bharat such a full film,” Tiger said while Kriti said, “It’s quite entertaining. It takes you through a journey and makes you emotional towards the end.”

Ananya Panday said, “It was wonderful and it was a complete package and everything it is super entertaining and super emotional and I just loved it.” Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, said, “It was very moving.”

Several other celebs took to Twitter to praise the film. Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Guru Randhawa, Kichcha Sudeepa, Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma and others also talked about the film and Salman’s role in it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 17:20 IST