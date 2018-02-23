Deepak Tijori on his gangster drama: Excited about working with Sanjay Dutt after 17 years

Actor Deepak Tijori is gung ho about his comeback on the big screen in a substantial role after a hiatus.

The actor, who was seen in a small role in Raja Natwarlal (2014), has been mostly directing films. His directorial venture, Tom Dick and Harry Returns, is being filmed, and his last release as a director was Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016). Deepak says that Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, is the perfect comeback that he could have asked for.

“It has been more than a decade that I haven’t done a proper role. So, when Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 came my way, I found the role very exciting and impactful. Also, I was already looking forward to doing something out of the box,” says Deepak.

On how he was roped in for the third instalment of the franchise, the actor says that it was a “surprise” in a way. He recounts, “I had gone to meet Tishu (Tigmanshu), as he’s a good friend and I had grown my beard at that time. I left some photos and when Rahul Mittra (the producer), saw my pictures sporting that beard, things fell in place and they offered me the role.”

The fact that Deepak plays Sanjay Dutt’s younger brother in the film was the icing on the cake, he says. “Of course, I got more excited because I was getting to do something with Sanju again, after 17 years. We last worked together in Vaastav (1999). Fortunately, both films that we’ve done together (also Sadak, 1991) were pretty good. And it’s always great to be associated with him,” says Deepak.

While bonding with Dutt again, they had “nostalgic moments”, says Deepak. When we prod him to divulge more about his character, he says, “Since I’m also a part of the gangster family, my character has grey shades. And I wanted to come back with a different look, so I grew my beard. I’m sure viewers will be in a shock to see how the flow of the character comes into the plot. It’ll have a very different impact compared to my previous work.”

