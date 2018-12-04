Deepika Padukone on husband Ranveer Singh: He is my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back to their work lives after the extravaganza that was their wedding. Held in Lake Como, Italy, with wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai, the wedding had whole of India participating vicariously via their photos shared on social media.

The actor – wearing a mangalsutra, sindoor and choora, red and white bangles worn by new brides – has been making to headlines every day. And now, with a GQ cover where she sports a blue monokini with black leather pants – Deepika is channelling raw power.

Her interview in the magazine, where she speaks extensively about husband Ranveer Singh and her wedding, is no different. Calling Ranveer everything rolled into one, Deepika says, “I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person – and he’s everything rolled into one man. He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be.”

She also said being liberal with each other is the bedrock of their relationship. “With Ranveer and me, our relationship rests on the fact that we’re extremely liberal with each other, extremely supportive of each other’s professional careers and know each other’s personal needs. I think when we started dating six years ago, professionally, we were both in very different places. My career took off slightly before his, but throughout our relationship, right from 2013 – even when I was shooting for [Goliyon Ki Rasleela] Ram-Leela and Chennai Express – nothing has changed.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at their wedding reception.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at one of their wedding receptions.

Talking about how her life is going to change after tying the knot, the actor told the magazine, “I’ve been running a home since I was 18, so I don’t think much is going to change in that sense. But of course, we’ll go through all the changes that happen when two people start living together.” She also said that a live-in relationship was not an option for her, “I was clear right from the start that I didn’t want to have a live-in relationship to figure out if I wanted to marry someone or not. Now [I’m expecting] everything that comes with being a newly-wed: sharing space, you know, or the bills, whatever it takes for two people to live a life together.”

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 11:30 IST