Deepika Padukone peeping from a closet is sweet. Has Ranveer Singh commented yet?

Deepika Padukone is the undisputed diva of Bollywood. Her pictures from magazine shoots, various public and red carpet appearances send millions into a tizzy. Yet, it can take something as innocuous as peeping gleefully from a clothes closet to bring back images of her girl-next-door avatar in films like Chennai Express.

The actor shared a picture on her Instagram page, where we can see her peeping out from among a row of clothes hanging from a stand. We see her smiling ear to ear as she peeps out. She is not looking at the camera but the picture is as sunny as it gets. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote: “pee-ka-boo...”

pee-ka-boo...🤪 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

The surprising bit this time, however, is that her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh doesn’t seem to have commented on the the picture. This is quite the norm as the duo have, in the recent past, been commenting on each other’s pictures, often rather admiringly even as the news of their upcoming nuptials gathers momentum.

In various pictures shared by Deepika, Ranveer is often seen going gaga over Deepika. In one photo--a close up--he commented, “Don’t look at me like that.” At other times, he has written “Hello sunshine” as a comment to a post by her.

Initially a little hesitant, Deepika too of late has taken to commenting on Ranveer’s photos. She nearly let the cat out when she wrote “mine” for a picture of Ranveer where the actor, in a departure from his comic poses, looks super hot.

Reports suggest that the duo is likely to tie the knot sometime in November, either in Deepika’s hometown Bengaluru or in Italy. Clearly, some might be tempted to think that this sudden public display of affection is not without reason.

The couple have starred in four films together--Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Finding Fanny and the recently released Padmaavat--three of which were box office successes. While, Deepika is waiting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Irrfan Khan to begin, Ranveer has two films coming up--Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

