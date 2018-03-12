Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get Entertainers of the Year awards. See their pics together

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had the best date night a power couple could hope for. The rumoured couple were honoured at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards in Mumbai on Sunday. Both Deepika and Ranveer got the biggest awards of the night, Entertainer of the Year (female and male).

Deepika was presented the award by her idol and Bollywood veteran, Rekha, while Ranveer received his award from Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla. Deepika and Ranveer later also clicked pictures together for the magazine.

Also joining them for the awards night were Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput filling in for her husband Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Nanda, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar. Check out their pics:

Mira Rajput, Isabella Kaif and Kriti Kharbanda. (AFP)

Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Sidharth Malhotra. (AFP)

Rekha, Shama Sikander and Shah Rukh Khan with wife and film producer, Gauri Khan. (AFP)

Indian Bollywood actors Rajkumar Rao (L) and Madhu Shah. (AFP)

Indian Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh poses with media photographers during the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018. (AFP)

Deepika and Ranveer were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Ranveer is now working on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt and in Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa. Deepika will work with Irrfan Khan again on Visha Bhardhwaj’s next.

