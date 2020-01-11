Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak leaked online by TamilRockers within hours of release

bollywood

Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, is the latest victim of piracy, after the infamous piracy website TamilRockers leaked the complete movie online within hours of its release. According to several reports, the high definition print of Chhapaak is available for free download on the website.

Not just Chhapaak, AR Murugadoss’s Darbar featuring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara has also fallen prey to online piracy, courtesy TamilRockers. While the government has taken steps to combat the problem of piracy and block TamilRockers, the site can still be accessed via proxy servers.

The leak could have an impact on the box office collection of Chhapaak, which is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Reportedly, the film has earned Rs 4.75 crore on its opening day. However, it is expected to pick up over the weekend, thanks to great reviews and solid word-of-mouth.

Chhapaak marks Deepika’s foray into production. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that she initially wanted to do a lighter film after the emotionally draining Padmaavat, but was moved by the script of Chhapaak and instantly said yes. “For whatever reason, if I had said no to Chhapaak, it would be the biggest regret of my life,” she said.

In 2005, when she was just 15, Laxmi was attacked with acid by a spurned suitor. She has since campaigned aggressively and created awareness about acid violence in the country. A Public Interest Litigation filed by her led to the Supreme Court imposing restrictions on the sale of acid.

Deepika called Laxmi an inspiration and told Hindustan Times, “When I heard the narration, I was like, ‘Wow, the film makes you think and feel at so many levels.’ For me, that’s the sign of a beautiful film. I think the overarching theme here, and drawing from Laxmi’s life, is the human spirit and hope. She is a huge inspiration not just for other acid attack survivors but for us, as a society.”

