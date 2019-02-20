Deepika Padukone’s latest Instagram post leaves her fans speechless. See pic

Actor Deepika Padukone’s Instagram page might just be the most aesthetically pleasing ever. Fans wait for her posts every week and this time, she has rewarded them with a beautiful new picture.

Deepika shared a stunning new picture of herself on Wednesday as she attended the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. She is seen wearing a white saree, her glossy hair tied in a bun and she completed her look with large golden earrings. Like always, Deepika chose not to share a caption with the picture.

The gorgeous picture won over her fans instantly. “That signature pose is so mesmerising,” wrote a fan. “Your pictures are always so elegant,” wrote another.”Did I save this picture or did this picture save me,”commented a fan.

Others are still waiting for her husband Ranveer Singh to leave a quirky and cute response on the picture, like he usually does. “A weird Ranveer Singh comment missing,” a fan commented.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actors Vicky Kaushal and Riteish Deshmukh also attended the event. Check out the pictures:

Deepika also shared a picture with her mother earlier on Wednesday. “Trying to get her to smile...but she’s such a natural... #motheranddaughter,” she captioned the picture. Deepika and Ranveer recently attended an event where her father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone was honoured with lifetime achievement award.

She married Ranveer in Italy in 2018 end, and while her husband has already been seen in Simmba and Gully Boy in the post-wedding scene, Deepika is yet to make a silver screen appearance after tying the knot. She will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Asked about the film, Deepika said: “I can’t reveal much. I can just say that we have already started preparation. In fact we will start filming from next month.”

