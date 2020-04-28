Deepika Padukone’s video chat with best friends amid lockdown is all about happy faces and smiles. See pic

As India remains under lockdown to contain coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities including actor Deepika Padukone are relying on group video calls to catch up with their near and dear ones. The actor on Monday set rather perfect friendship goals while practising social distancing as she spent some quality time with her childhood friends Divya Narayan and Sneha Ramchander on group video call.

The 34-year-old actor, who is quite active on social media, shared on Instagram a screenshot of the three-window video interaction session between the childhood buddies. In the image, all three childhood friends are seen beaming with joy while speaking to each other over the video call.

Keeping the caption of the picture simple yet striking, Deepika inserted a heart emoji along with a hashtag that said “forever” marking her strong bond with her two friends.

Earlier this month, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen speaking to her best friends several times during the lockdown.

Recently, Deepika was set to discuss mental health issues amidst the coronavirus pandemic with the UN health agency chief on Thursday. However, she later announced that her conversation with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been called off for the moment.

In a statement on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Deepika said the chat has been “put on hold” due to “highly unavoidable circumstances”. “Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritise and nurture through these unusual time and beyond,” she said.

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83 was recently rumoured to be heading to the OTT platforms. The makers have now confirmed the film will not release online. It chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983 and also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahis Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

