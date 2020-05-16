e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone shares throwback pics of when she met Aamir Khan and he didn’t offer her food

Deepika Padukone shares throwback pics of when she met Aamir Khan and he didn’t offer her food

Deepika Padukone has shared a rare throwback picture with actor Aamir Khan who met her family to celebrate the new year 2000.

bollywood Updated: May 16, 2020 13:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone and family with Aamir Khan on January 1, 2000.
Deepika Padukone and family with Aamir Khan on January 1, 2000.
         

Deepika Padukone has been regularly revisiting her childhood memories during lockdown and has now shared a throwback picture from her meeting with Aamir Khan as a teenager. The Piku actor even called out Aamir for not offering curd rice to her even though she was hungry.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask...#random #anecdote @_aamirkhan.”

Hindustantimes

The rare picture shows Deepika in a black shirt and pants, sandwiched between Aamir and father Prakash Padukone. Her mother Ujjala is on the extreme left with younger daughter Anisha sitting in her lap. It was clicked during their New Year get-together and shows Aamir in the look he sported in his 2001 film, Dil Chahta Hai.

The picture received more than 5.5 lakh ‘likes’ within an hour, with fans talking about Aamir and Deepika’s then and now looks. A fan reacted, “You were 13, Jesus Christ you were so tall!” Another commented, “Hahah I can see his Dil Chahta Hai goatee.” One more wrote, “Omg!! It was the best day ever.”

Also read: Virat Kohli reviews Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok, says ‘Proud of my love for producing such a gripping series’. See pic

Deepika made her film debut much later with Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006. A year later, she shot to fame as the lead actor opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om.

Deepika recently expressed she is missing golfer sister Anisha while following social distancing protocols amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dubbing her sister as her ‘peanut,’ the actor wrote, “I miss you peanut !!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! @anishapadukone #siblings.” She also shared a picture for Ujjala a day after Mother’s Day. It was from her pre-wedding puja and showed Deepika sitting between her mother and sister.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In