Deepika Padukone watched only 2 films every year as a kid: ‘But I knew that one day I’d be doing this’

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:29 IST

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood currently but as a child, she didn’t watch as many movies as you’d expect. In a recent interview with Vogue, Deepika opened up about her journey so far as an actor and her childhood.

Deepika shared, “I had no training, no mentors. I worked it all out on my own. Sure, I had some failures, personal and professional. But sheer determination fuelled me. It was empowering.”

The actor was very young when she joined Bollywood and talking about what drove her to it, she said, “As a family, we saw maybe two films a year. I don’t know why. But whenever I watched a movie, I knew that one day I’d be doing this. I’d start with modelling, then go into films. And that’s exactly how it happened.”

Talking about dealing with stardom, Deepika said, “When I’m complimented for my work, but you know what’s most rewarding for me? When people tell me I haven’t changed. That I am still myself.”

Deepika is currently in London with husband Ranveer Singh, shooting for their upcoming film 83. It traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 19:24 IST