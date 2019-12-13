Dhaakad producer Sohel Maklai suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty: report

bollywood

Producer Sohel Maklai has reportedly undergone angioplasty after he suffered a heart attack. According to a Spotboye report, Sohel is on Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and is currently stable. Sohel is producing Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming action thriller, Dhaakad.

The first look poster and teaser of the film have been unveiled and the film promises to be a high-octane thriller. After the teaser launch, Kangana said in a press statement, “The guns that were used for the teaser were real and were very heavy. It took all my strength to lift one. My director Razy had a great time seeing me struggle with the machines having a good laugh. Hopefully he will have me to use dummy guns for the shoot of the film.”

After fans compared her Dhaakad look with that of Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, Kangana had compared her film with Hollywood hit Resident Evil, “Dhaakad is in the same space as Resident Evil. The movie has several chase sequences and sword fights. I will use all kinds of sophisticated weapons, including some of the latest machine guns. I believe one must pick up new skills for every movie. I don’t like to rush into any project as it makes me anxious.”

She had earlier said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema.”

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film is set to hit theatres around Diwali in 2020.Director Razneesh Razy Ghai has co-written the film with Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra. Ritesh Shah has written the screenplay. Dhaakad has been produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

