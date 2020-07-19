e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Dharmendra shares throwback pic of Raj Kapoor and Nargis, says the good old days and style won’t come back

Raj Kapoor and Nargis seem to sharing a sweet moment in this image that Dharmendra has shared online.

bollywood Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Raj Kapoor looks at the camera as Nargis stares at him fondly in this throwback image shared by Dharmendra.
Veteran actor Dharmendra has posted an endearing image of late actors Nargis and Raj Kapoor and it certainly is a Sunday treat for movie buffs. The image is perhaps from the time when Raj Kapoor and Nargis were in London for the shoot of their 1949 film Andaz.

The black and white image shows the star couple standing outside Stratford Court Hotel in Oxford Street (now the Edwardian Berkshire Hotel), London. Raj has a cigar on his lips, and is seen adjusting his suit as Nargis laughs while looking at him. Sharing the Dharmendra, he wrote, “Woh din ......Dharm.....Andaaza.....Woh.....lot ke na ayenge ......Ek Aah....”

 

Karisma also shared the picture on her Instagram page and wrote, “Our handsome Dadaji #grandfather #familylove #rajkapoor #legend.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Our handsome Dadaji ❤️ #grandfather #familylove #rajkapoor #legend

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Directed by Mehboob Khan, Andaz was about a spoiled daughter, played by Nargis, of a rich businessman. Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor played her suitors.

Raj and Nargis were often linked together and he is said to have had an affair with her as well. Rishi had talked about the idea of making a biopic on Raj Kapoor. “We don’t want to do anything that would upset any family in the film industry. You can’t make a biopic and not say things that happened other than work.There were relationships which I have said it in my book, you can’t deny it at all, so why make it at all. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s emotions or stir up hornet’s nest, we don’t want to sensationalise. We want the younger generation to know the real Raj Kapoor through his biopic,” Rishi had said.

Dharmendra has been staying in his Punjab farmhouse for a long time and has been entertaining fans with beautiful videos and images showcasing his vast farms and the beauty of nature.

