Home / Bollywood / Dharmendra shares wild story of how he and Rakhee ran into a crocodile: ‘With one eye on it, we finished shooting’

Dharmendra shares wild story of how he and Rakhee ran into a crocodile: ‘With one eye on it, we finished shooting’

Dharmendra amused Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs audience and contestants with a story about shooting the song Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga.

bollywood Updated: Mar 25, 2020 19:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Rakhee and Dharmendra have worked together in multiple films.
Veteran actor Dharmendra went back to the ’70s when he was shooting for the song Jhilmil sitaron ka aangan hoga for the film Jeevan Mrityu.

“The song was shot at various places and I remember when Rakhee and I were on a boat at Powai lake for the shoot. At a distance, we could see what looked like a rock. But as we came nearer to it, we realised it was a crocodile!” Dharmendra shared.

 

“We both were so scared. But none of us stopped shooting for the song. With one eye on the crocodile, we managed to get the shoot done,” he added.

Also read: Lisa Ray’s one year old twins learn to wash hands in adorable video, actor clarifies on leaving the tap open

Dharmendra shared the anecdote during Zee TV’s singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

It all started after the show’s contestants Madhav Arora and Aryananda performed on Jhilmil sitaron ka aangan hoga. “This was truly an amazing performance. I relived the days when I was shooting for the song through these kids”, the actor said.

