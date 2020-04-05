e-paper
Dia Mirza makes the most of lockdown: I’ve realised I’m quite comfortable leading a domesticate life

Actor Dia Mirza expresses gratitude for the police, municipal workers, bureaucrats, people working in the supply chain and sanitation workers.

Apr 05, 2020
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
A social human being, Dia Mirza is pretty comfortable being home and leading a simple life amid lockdown.
         

The nationwide lockdown has turned lives upside down for many, especially the busy professionals who can’t do without going outside their houses. While it’s indeed a difficult arrangement, actor Dia Mirza thinks otherwise.

“To be home means being safe, comfortable and lucky. It’s also a space that I’ve always enjoyed. While I’m a social human being, I’m quite comfortable being home and leading a domesticated, simple life,” shares the actor.

However, Mirza, 38, can’t overlook the plight of the less fortunate people in the country right now, especially the migrants.

“As a citizen of the country, I feel terrible that so many people are going through such difficulties, so many are displaced and struggling on a daily basis. I feel immense gratitude for the police, municipal workers, bureaucrats, people working in the supply chain and sanitation workers. The list is long but these people are committed to fighting this,” she explains.

 

The actor, a passionate environmentalist, feels that while the whole situation is impossibly painful, she sees a streak of positivity in it by mentioning how it has been a great leveller.

“In many ways nature is playing her part in helping more people than ever before making them recognise and acknowledge that we’re all connected. That the lines of divisions and boundaries that divide us across all themes, whether it’s country, culture, religion class are all invisible right now,” she says.

Mirza also feels that this has also been quite a wake-up call to all city people to actually take note of what damage they have made around them.

“People are talking about how nature is getting an opportunity to heal. Us, city dwellers are collectively recognising that the air is cleaner, we hear the birds chirping and so on. Basically, nature is reclaiming spaces that we controlled completely with our activities. That aside, the larger sense of hope that this situation tells us is that we are really one entity and we belong to one home,” she elucidates.

