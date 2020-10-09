Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are not celebrating their wedding anniversary this year: ‘We lost two of our brothers’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:47 IST

Veteran actor Saira Banu has said that she will not be celebrating her wedding anniversary with actor Dilip Kumar this year. Dilp recently lost his two younger brothers to Covid-19.

Saira shared her message for fans from Dilip’s official Twitter account. “Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true,” she wrote. “This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai. The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other’s safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe,” she added.

Message from Saira Banu Khan:

Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true.



This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai ...1/n — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

Saira and Dilip got married in 1966. They have worked together in films such as Bairaag and Gopi.

Also read: Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu shares wedding pics with singer Anup Jalota, fans want to know if they are married

Dilip lost both his brothers within two weeks of each other. They had both tested positive for coronavirus in August and were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after they complained of breathlessness. While Aslam Khan, 88, died on August 21, Ehsan Khan breathed his last on September 2, Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating the duo, told PTI.

Saira had said in an interview to The Times of India that the family had not told Dilip of his brothers’ demise. “To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him,” she said. Saira added, “We didn’t even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted Covid-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital, he’s very fond of Amitabh.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter