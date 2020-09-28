e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hails Pak government’s efforts to conserve his ancestral home: ‘I wish them success’

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hails Pak government’s efforts to conserve his ancestral home: ‘I wish them success’

Saira Banu has offered her support to the provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which will purchase the ancestral home of Dilip Kumar, for conservation.

bollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu visited his ancestral home a few years ago.
Actor Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu, has hailed recent reports of his ancestral home in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa being purchased by the government for conservation. “Mashallah,” she said.

The provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa decided to purchase the ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar to conserve the historic buildings which are in dilapidated condition and facing a threat of demolition. Both houses are situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazar area.

Saira Banu told ETimes, “I wish the provincial government success in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true. Mashallah.” She added, “My heart fills up with joy each time I receive the same news about the ancestral home of Yousuf Saheb in Peshawar in North West Frontier province which the provincial government has been repeatedly trying to turn into a monument for posterity. It has come up so many times in the past and I have appreciated the tenacity with which the government is pursuing the mission of turning the house into a museum for the public to visit and feel the vintage charm of the house where Dilip Saheb grew up like any bright boy of the province.”

She said that they paid a visit to the house some years ago, and that the actor became emotional as he recalled childhood memories.

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home, known as the Kapoor Haveli, built between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born in the building. It has been declared national heritage by the provincial government. According to PTI, the owner of Kapoor Haveli, Ali Qadar, said that he did not want to demolish the building and made many contacts with the archaeology department officials to protect and preserve this historic structure which is a national pride. The owner has demanded Rs 200 crore from the KP government to sell it to the government.

