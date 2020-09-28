e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes to be bought by Pakistan govt

Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes to be bought by Pakistan govt

The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to purchase Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes, which have been declared as the national heritage and lie in the heart of Peshawar.

bollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2020 13:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
The Pakistan government will buy Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes.
The Pakistan government will buy Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes.
         

The provincial government in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has decided to purchase the ancestral houses of legendary Bollywood actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar to conserve the historic buildings which are in dilapidated condition and facing demolition threat.

The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to allocate sufficient funds for purchasing the two buildings, which have been declared as the national heritage and lie in the heart of Peshawar city, an official said. An official letter has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar to determine the cost of both the historic buildings, where the two greats of Indian cinema were born and raised in their early days before the partition, said Dr Abdus Samad Khan, the head of department of archaeology.

Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home, known as Kapoor Haveli, is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor’s grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born in the building. It has been declared national heritage by the provincial government.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s over 100-year-old ancestral house is also located in the same locality. The house is in shambles and was declared as national heritage in 2014 by the then Nawaz Sharif government.

Khan said the owners of the two buildings made many attempts in the past to demolish them for constructing commercial plazas in view of their prime location but all such moves were stopped as the archaeology department wanted to preserve them keeping in view their historic importance.

However, the owner of Kapoor Haveli, Ali Qadar, said that he did not want to demolish the building and made many contacts with the archaeology department officials to protect and preserve this historic structure which is a national pride.

The owner has demanded Rs 200 crore from the KP government to sell it out to the government.

In 2018, the Pakistan government decided to convert the Kapoor Haveli into a museum, heeding to a request by Rishi Kapoor who died this year in Mumbai. However, the announcement to this effect could not be materialised despite a lapse of around two years.

There are around 1,800 historic structures in Peshawar which are over 300 years old.

top news
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
UPSC tells SC that it is impossible to defer civil services exam now, next hearing on Sept 30
UPSC tells SC that it is impossible to defer civil services exam now, next hearing on Sept 30
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters from Youth Congress burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today
Mumbai likely to cross 0.2 million Covid-19 cases today
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart today
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Danish counterpart today
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Bihar assembly election 2020: Political heirs in race for tickets
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In