Dilip Kumar to be discharged from hospital on Thursday, says family friend

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who is recuperating in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital following recurrent episodes of pneumonia, may be discharged on Thursday afternoon, a family friend said.

Giving an update on the 95-year-old’s health, Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, told IANS on the phone: “Dilip sir is better. He is recuperating. Doctor’s are expecting him to get discharged by tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon.”

A tweet also confirmed the same on his social media account, “Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better . If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomm. (Thursday afternoon). Insha’Allah.”

Dilip Kumar, one of India’s most iconic actors, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday. The nonagenarian, whose last silver screen appearance was in Qila (1998), was also admitted to the hospital in September due to pneumonia.

Faisal Farooqui is a family friend and had shared the news of his ill health two days ago on the actor’s official Twitter handle. He had tweeted, “Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He’s being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying... Will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut).”

Farooqui had also shared how the Kranti actor enjoyed posing for photos and signing autographs for thousands of fans. He invited his fans to share one such picture on Twitter.

The nonagenarian actor popularly known as the Tragedy King has worked in several films like Devdas, Jwar Bhata, Ganga Jamuna, Saudagar, Shakti and many more. He is married to former Bollywood actor Saira Banu who shared the screen with him in the film Bairaag.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 12:10 IST