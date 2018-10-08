Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital, suffering from recurrent pneumonia

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital on Sunday. The 95-year-old actor is being treated for recurrent pneumonia.

Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the news on the actor’s official Twitter handle. “Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He’s being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying... Will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut)” the tweet read.

In September this year, the actor was admitted to hospital for the treatment of mild pneumonia. Farooqui had said that he was suffering from chest infection. He had tweeted: “Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers.”

The actor was admitted to hospital in August 2017 too due to kidney issues. In December 2016, the Padma Vibhushan awardee was brought in for a swelling in his right leg and in April last year, he took ill with pneumonia, but made a quick recovery in two days.

Known as the ‘Tragedy King of Bollywood’, Kumar has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986).

