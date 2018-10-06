Saira Banu denies reports of Dilip Kumar’s failing health, says he is getting better

Saira Banu rubbished reports Friday of Dilip Kumar’s deteriorating health and said he is doing fine.

There were reports that claimed that the veteran actor’s health is failing and he is unable to recognise even his wife.

“He is alright. He has come back from hospital and is recuperating at home as he had two bouts of pneumonia. He is with his doctor and nursing staff. He is getting better by god’s grace,” Banu told PTI.

When asked whether he is unable to recognise her and people around him, Banu said, “Who says that? I would not give that any cognizant at all. All is well, all is fine and nothing of this sort.” Last month, the 95-year-old actor was diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Bandra. He was discharged after a week.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 11:30 IST