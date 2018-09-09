Dilip Kumar is in the ICU but has shown lots of improvement, say doctors

Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to chest infection, has shown "lots of improvement" and is currently doing fine.

The actor was diagnosed with mild pneumonia, his wife Saira Banu said Thursday. The 95-year-old actor was admitted to Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.

“He is in ICU but is fine now. There has been a lot of improvement in his health. Doctors are doing the check up and the treatment is on too. He is normal and we are very much happy with the progress," Ajay Kumar Pande, Vice President of Lilavati Hospital told PTI.

.@TheDilipKumar has been admitted to Lilavati after he complained of breathlessness. Due to advance age, Saab has been routinely visiting the hospital for overall health care and health management. 1/2 — Faisal Farooqui (@faisalMouthshut) September 5, 2018

Allah is kind that He has blessed @TheDilipKumar Saab with such wonderful family, friends, well wishers and the prayers of millions of people all over the world. Pls keep him in your prayers. 2/2 — Faisal Farooqui (@faisalMouthshut) September 5, 2018

Dilip Kumar's nephew Faisal Farooqui had first shared the news about the actor's ill health on his official Twitter account.

"Saab has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He's recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers," he had written. Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.

