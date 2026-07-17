Man, 23, shot in road rage near Azadpur Mandi

A 23-year-old was shot and injured in a road rage incident near the Azadpur Mandi entry gate in north Delhi after a clash between two groups travelling in two different vehicles escalated, said police on Thursday. According to a preliminary investigation, the two groups allegedly got into an argument over rash driving near the Azadpur underpass, police said. (Representative photo)

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday with a report about gunfire being made to police around 12.30am. A traffic constable deployed in the area “secured the spot”, detained one person, identified as Mohammad Kaif, and alerted police regarding the incident, said a senior police officer.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two groups allegedly got into an argument over rash driving near the Azadpur underpass. One group, travelling in a Baleno, which included Kaif, Harshit Gupta, Aman Jatav, Kamal and Haider, was heading to GTB Nagar. The other car was occupied by Jatin, Harsh and Prince Maan, residents of Prahladpur Bangar, was travelling towards Model Town.

The verbal argument then escalated into a physical altercation and, during the scuffle, a few associates of Kaif arrived on two scooters. One of them allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

“One shot was fired in the air, while another struck Prince Maan on his left thigh,” said a police officer quoted above.

Maan was rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police said his condition is stable.

During inspection of the crime scene, police recovered one live cartridge. An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Police are working to identify and arrest the alleged shooter, while further investigation is underway.