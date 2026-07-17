School teacher killed in Rohini hit-and-run

New Delhi: A 46-year-old school teacher was killed in a hit-and-run in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday morning after a dumper truck ran over her while she was travelling on a bike to reach the school, said police. The accused driver fled the spot. Police said the truck has been seized and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

The accused driver fled the spot. Police said the truck has been seized and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

The deceased was identified as Priyanka Kumar, a resident of Mahalaxmi Apartments, Rama Vihar area. According to police, a PCR call about the incident near Cygnus Hospital, opposite electronic point, Kanjhawala road, was received around 8 am.

DCP (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said, “Investigating team found a Tata truck parked on the road and a woman crushed under its left rear wheel. The truck driver had loaded the vehicle with “bajri” (gravel).”

The woman died on the spot. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and her family was informed.

Police said she was a teacher at MCD School in Mangolpuri and was travelling to her school when the incident occurred.

Police have recorded the statement of the bike rider. “The body was shifted to SGM Hospital and preserved in the mortuary after medico-legal formalities. All legal proceedings, including e-Sakshya app and iRAD formalities, have been completed. An FIR for rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered,” said the DCP.

Police said they traced the truck owner, who provided details of the accused driver and said he will be arrested soon.