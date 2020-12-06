Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs 1 cr for protesting farmers, Rakhi Sawant enters Bigg Boss 14 house

bollywood

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Diljit Dosanjh ‘quietly’ donates Rs 1 crore to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers, honours their efforts in person

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh joined the farmers’ protests at the Delhi border on Saturday, and urged the government to meet their demands. He is also said to have donated Rs 1 crore to purchase warm clothes for the protestors.

Masaba Gupta flouts the dress code in Alia Bhatt’s adorable ‘mothers and daughters’ pic with Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta. See here

A picture of celebrity moms and their daughters, such as Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt and Neena Gupta-Masaba Gupta, has been shared online. The picture also includes Alia’s sister, Shaheen, and her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Akansha’s sister Anusha, and their mother.

Fardeen Khan undergoes dramatic weight loss, fans shower his new photos with love and say ‘good to see him back’

Actor Fardeen Khan seems to have lost weight. In new photos outside casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s office, he is seen looking considerably leaner, much to the delight of fans.

Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam had a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion, with cameos by Sussanne Khan, Kanika Kapoor. See pics

Farah Khan Ali hosted a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives reunion, along with a few surprise cameos. Pictures from the get-together have been shared online. Farah took to Instagram to share group pictures, and wrote in her caption, “Wonderful evening at home with close friends and family Laughed so much that it was a memorable one indeed. Grateful for these moments.”

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 61: Nikki Tamboli voted out, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant enter the show

As season finale approached, Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was full of entertainment, drama and new twists. While Nikki Tamboli was voted out, the host also introduced challengers Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant who will compete with the finalists on the reality show.

