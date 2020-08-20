Diljit Dosanjh replies to troll who asked him to wish fans on Hindu festivals: ‘I respect all religions’

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:45 IST

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh wished his fans on Prakash Utsav on Tuesday with special posts on social media. While most of his fans extended warm wishes to him, one rude troll also caught Diljit’s attention.

“Kabhi hindu festival ki bhi badhai de diya kr joode wale (Extend wishes on Hindu festivals too sometimes, you one with the turban),” the comment read. Diljit minced no words in his reply and told the Twitter user to have some shame. “Sharm Hee kar la.. Likhan Ton Phelan.. Jee Tan Ni Karda Tere warga nu Jawab Den nu.. Har Dharm Da Satkaar Karde an Asi (Have some shame before you write such things. If you don’t have any, let me reply to you. I respect all religions),” Diljit wrote.

Sharm Hee kar la.. Likhan Ton Phelan.. Jee Tan Ni Karda Tere warga nu Jawab Den nu..



Har Dharm Da Satkaar Karde an Asi ..🙏🏾 https://t.co/q03eQLD6HS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 19, 2020

Diljit’s fans also came to his support. A fan shared screenshots of Diljit’s post on Janmashtmi and wrote, “Bina dekhe eh log bss negativity failande internet te (These people just spread negativity on internet without checking any facts).” Another wrote, “Mr Ranbeer , You are asking him to wish for other religions . But first look at urself how much respect u have for the other religion. Dilijit is such a humble person. Such a shame ,u r usin this kinda language for him.”

Diljit has recently released his new album, G.O.A.T. The album includes songs such as Clash, Peed and more. Peed, the latest release, has been written by Raj Ranjodh and composed by Gupz Sehra.

Diljit has also featured in Bollywood films such as Udta Punjab and Good Newwz. He will soon be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film cast also includes seasoned artistes like Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The film, a social satire that deals with the society’s obsession with astrology in the match-making process for marriages, is directed by Abhishek Sharma. “It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire,” Sharma told PTI.

