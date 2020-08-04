Dino Morea denies hosting Sushant Singh Rajput at house party: ‘Do not drag my name into this’

bollywood

Actor Dino Morea has denied reports that he hosted late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and others at his house party on June 13, the night before Sushant’s death. Dino said he has ‘no connection whatsoever’ with the case.

“There was never any such gathering at my residence , pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this,” he wrote in a tweet. He also attached a television news clip of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane’s media briefing with his tweet.The clip mentioned that Dino had hosted Sushant and a ‘politician’ at his home on 13 and they all later moved the party to Sushant’s house.

Rane has claimed that Sushant was murdered but did not offer any evidence to support it. “Sushant did not commit suicide but was murdered,” Rane said. He claimed that the state government is trying to save somebody in the matter.

“It has been 50 days since Sushant’s death but Mumbai’s world-famous police don’t know who was with Sushant at the party held (at his home) on June 13,” Rane said. Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday said no party took place at the actor’s home on June 13.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police registered an accidental death report and an investigation is underway.

The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into the case. Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer insisted the state had no jurisdiction to make such a recommendation. Aditya Thackeray, a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet and scion of the powerful Thackeray clan, whose named was being mentioned in hushed tones over his alleged links to Chakraborty, meanwhile, rejected claims of his involvement in the sordid events that allegedly surrounded Rajput’s death.

