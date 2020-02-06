Disha Patani defends Priyanka Chopra’s Grammys dress, says it shows people’s ‘mentality’

bollywood

After Hina Khan, actor Disha Patani has also defended Priyanka Chopra’s outfit choice for the Grammys earlier last week. Priyanka was trolled online for her low neckline dress.

Disha was asked by Zoom to comment on the controversy and how she often disables comments on her own photos. Disha clarified that she has done that just once keeping with the brand’s demands. She added that she found Priyanka’s outfit beautiful. “She looked beautiful. I mean honestly it’s kind of a mentality that if someone from your own country is wearing certain kinds of clothes, you are always trolling them but if you see someone else, from outside, then ‘Oh! She’s so beautiful.’ You can’t really help it. You just ignore it,” she said.

Hina told Zoom that she challenges people to wear the outfit for 10 minutes. “I don’t understand. Who are you to comment on somebody’s clothes if she is comfortable? I have been telling this to people. I challenge you to wear that outfit for 10 minutes. It’s not easy to wear. It’s not an easy-breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff. It is tricky, God! You got to have that elegance, grace and courage to wear such an outfit.”

Priyanka’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, had also weighed in on the same. She said the criticism made Priyanka stronger. “I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her own terms. As long as she is not harming or hurting anybody, it’s her body and she can do what she wants. And she is a beautiful one too. Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind computers. They don’t have joy in their lives, I think. They think they get attention because of the bad things they say. They don’t mean to say bad things but they get attention. I don’t give much weight to the trolls,” she said.

Priyanka had also made a post about kindness after the Grammys. “I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it’s been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you. I’m so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not...I somehow have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. Life is a gift,” she wrote in her post.

