Disha Patani nails the perfect cartwheel in latest video, her fans can’t stop applauding

Actor Disha Patani, who had a small but prominent role in Salman Khan’s Bharat, is known to be a fitness freak. She often posts pictures and videos from her workout session and her latest post on Instagram shows how high her level of fitness really is.

Sharing a video clip in which she is doing cartwheel, that too balancing her body weight on one hand, the actor wrote: “Training after ages with my trainer @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @flyzonefitness_” Her trainer gives her a mild support as she makes a perfect landing seconds later.

Her cartwheel has, of course, won her praise from her many Instagram followers, who have variously called her ‘new Wonder Woman’ to ‘most athletic actress’. Not just her fans, her Malang co-star Kunal Kemmu, too, left a word of appreciation for her and wrote in the comments section: “Shabaash mere cheeteh.”

In spite of her high fitness level, doing stunts for her films has also caused her few injuries. During Bharat’s shoot, where she appears as a circus artist, Disha did fire hoops, jumps and flips and in the process suffered a knee injury. Speaking about it to DNA, she said, “This is among the toughest things I have done. I injured my knee while shooting and still had to do the flips, dance, jump the fire hoops, etc. In fact, my knee has still not recovered!” She reportedly injured herself again during the shoot of Malang, but resumed work after medication.

Disha has been in news for her reported breakup with Tiger Shroff. According to a report in Pinkvilla, things weren’t going well between the two for a while, despite their regular public appearances together.

The report, quoting a source, said, “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming.”

