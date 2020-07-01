Doctors’ Day: Zoa Morani posts pics from Covid-19 treatment, says medical professionals are ‘made of steel’

bollywood

Actor Zoa Morani gave a shout-out to medical professionals on National Doctors’ Day and lauded their contribution to society. She said that she was ‘forever grateful’ for their hard work and commitment to their profession.

Sharing pictures with doctors and other staff at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where she underwent treatment for Covid-19, Zoa wrote on Instagram, “So many Doctors and Nurses and Hospital staff to thank today and every day ... to all those endless years of studying and then to experience the daily intensity of Operation theatres and ICU’s .. truly made of steel .. forever grateful for all your hard work and dedication to your practice ..Thank you Doctors all over the world #happydoctorsday #forevergrateful.”

Zoa, who tested positive for Covid-19 in April, was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. Her father, producer Karim Morani, and sister Shaza Morani were also found positive. All three of them made a complete recovery after undergoing treatment.

Since her recovery, Zoa has donated plasma twice at Mumbai’s Nair hospital. She revealed in one of her Instagram posts that her plasma helped get a patient out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In April, Zoa thanked the staff at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for taking such good care of her. “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team ...Feeling so safe in his hands … #coronavirus #covid19positivethoughts #indiafightscorona,” she had written on Instagram.

Zoa worked as an assistant director before making her big screen debut with Always Kabhi Kabhi. She has also acted in the film Bhaag Johnny.

