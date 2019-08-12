Dream Girl trailer inspires hilarious memes, fans compare Ayushmann Khurrana’s cross-dressing to Kapil Sharma Show

bollywood

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:36 IST

It’s only been a few hours since the first trailer for Dream Girl arrived online, and fans have already started making memes. Everyone from Vijay Mallya to Tik Tok users and Kapil Sharma were caught in the line of fire, as fans exercised their creative muscles to come up with jokes about the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer.

“Tumhari amma ne kitne vrat rakh ke ladka paida kiya, aur tum kabhi Radha ban jaate ho, kabhi Seeta,” was the most popular meme among Twitter users. In the film, Ayushmann plays a man who routinely dresses up as a woman during the annual Ramayana and Mahabharata performances, and uses his talents to become a phone sex operator.

Tik Tok seemed to be a hot topic among Twitter users, who compared Ayushmann’s disguises to a common sight on the video sharing platform.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

Every man with below average salary after marriage. #DreamGirlTrailer pic.twitter.com/khs5O5fF2K — Peejjah 🐽 (@Falana_Dimka) August 12, 2019

11yr old me, when i get to know that only girls get to eat in kanjak puja#DreamGirlTrailer #DreamGirl pic.twitter.com/cWIZnL2mLa — Dipanshu Daga (@dipanshudaga) August 12, 2019

Pic1:- What people think of tiktok users



Pic2:- What they actually are #DreamGirlTrailer pic.twitter.com/bCvvU9wlQJ — 💲🅰️〽️ (@Samcasm_07) August 12, 2019

Dream Girl is the latest in a line of quirky comedies starring National Award-winner Ayushmann. The actor has appeared in hit films such as Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, and others. Last week, he was awarded a National Award for best actor, for his performance in the thriller Andhadhun. He starred in the critically acclaimed drama Article 15 recently. The actor will also appear in a sequel to Shubh Mangal... said to be about a same sex relationship.

Directed by longtime Kapil Sharma Show writer Raaj Shaandilya and co-starring Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor, the film is slated for a September 13 release.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 20:36 IST