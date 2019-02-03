Ekta Kapoor shares picture of ‘big brother’ Laksshya watching over her baby Ravie. See it here

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor on Sunday shared a new picture on her Instagram, showing a slight glimpse at her newborn, Ravie Kapoor. Also in the picture is her nephew, Laksshya, who is ‘watching’ over his cousin.

Ekta captioned the picture, “Big brother is watching!!!” The picture shows Laksshya, son of Ekta’s brother Tusshar Kapoor, holding on to Ravie’s crib. The blue-tinted room has pictures of the Smurfs on the walls.

News of Ravie’s birth was broken on January 31. The baby was born via surrogacy, like Laksshya. He is named after Ekta’s father and actor Jeetendra. Ekta made the announcement on social media, writing, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world.”

Jeetendra in an interview to Mid-Day said that he’s told the baby looks like him. “My family says he [Ravie] looks just like me, but then, a child’s looks keep changing every day. It’s tough to say who he will resemble in the future. Now, I have Laksshya and Ravie — they are the apple of my eye. I can die peacefully now as both my babies have their own babies,” he said.

A picture of Ekta holding Ravie’s hand did the rounds online a few days ago. She had previously said that Laksshya had completely changed her life. “My life has changed. If there’s anything that’s most important in my life [now], then that’s Laksshya. Every day, he does something new and we all look forward to that. I miss him every time I’m travelling on work. You know, the lakshya (target) of my life now is to look after Laksshya,” she told Hindustan Times.

Ekta’s upcoming Bollywood projects include Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi.

