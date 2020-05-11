Emotional Arjun Kapoor misses late mom, says hard to handle lockdown on Mother’s Day: ‘I was a little angry and irritated’

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared an emotional Mother’s Day post for his mom, Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. The actor said that while he can handle the lockdown, dealing with both the lockdown and Mother’s Day together was difficult.

He wrote in the caption of his post, “Dealing with Mother’s Day. Rambling my thoughts out loud. Don’t mind but thoda ajeeb emotional type Sunday tha. Lockdown I can handle lekin Mother’s Day & lockdown together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar... emotions ko system se bahar nikalte hue, Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing souls out there. Most importantly Happy Mother’s Day Mom miss you always & forever.”

In his two-minute video, Arjun said, “It feels nice to see so many people who love their mothers, and I guess at the same time it’s bittersweet for somebody like me, who would want to say it, but can’t. I was a little angry and irritated, but eventually I realised that I wanted to put this out there. I’m sure a lot of people are without their parents right now. A lot of you are not connected to them, or not able to feel the warmth that you crave.”

Arjun continued, “Trust me when I say this, phone utha ke baat kar lo, jab phone aaye toh ignore mat karo (pick up the phone and call them, don’t ignore them when they call you).” The actor said that once things are back to normal after the lockdown, everyone will go back to their lives, and “the relationships that we all crave are there within us but we need Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Brother’s Day to remind us”. He finished his message by thanking all the mothers, and especially the single parents.

Arjun’s video has been watched over 200000 times, and his fans sent a lot of positivity towards him in the comments section. “I dont know if this comment will ever reach you, but THANK YOU for doing this Arjun!” one person wrote. Several of Arjun’s industry colleagues and friends also sent their love. “Lots of love and big hug to you Arjun,” wrote Tahira Kashyap. “Love you chach,” wrote Rhea Kapoor, while Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Aparshakti Khurana and others also left comments.

