Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor on getting negative reviews for his acting: ‘I know I am good at what I do, critique can be a bit toned down’

Arjun Kapoor talked about getting negative reviews for his acting and why he thinks they can get a little too harsh at times.

bollywood Updated: Apr 27, 2020 10:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kapoor said Finding Fanny is his best-reviewed film.
Actor Arjun Kapoor says film reviewers can get a little too harsh at time when critiquing his work. In a recent chat with film critic Anupama Chopra, Arjun discussed the reviews he gets for his performances and what he thinks of his own acting talent.

Anupama praised Arjun on his ability to take criticism for his work on the chin and asked him if he was always like this. Arjun replied that it isn’t like he ‘was designed to be happy about the fact that I don’t always get the best reviews in the world.’ He added that he knows he is a good actor but knows he can be better.

 

Good beard & hair day.

“I think a lot of times I get a little extra flak because of the fact that I am more internal as an actor and in our profession, a lot of externalization is needed to project the performance,” he said but added that audience catches his ‘genuineness’. He says he gets it when he is told that he can do better. “But I never feel like arre yaar main toh bahut kharab actor hu. Because there is a very big difference between being a bad actor and being a good actor who has not done justice to what you feel,” he said.

Arjun then talked about how his performance also sometimes gets negative reviews when a film does not do well. He also gave the example of his performance in Mubarakan was compared to his co-star and uncle Anil Kapoor, adding that it wasn’t a competition of who performed better.

Talking about critics he said, “You have minimal words. You’re not able to sometimes maybe transcribe the value of an actor or his performance. It gets put into just adjectives. You take it with a pinch of salt. I don’t hold it against you all but at the same time, I sometimes feel the critique can be a bit toned down also because I know I am good at what I do but I don’t think I get enough due for it.” He then asked Anupama if his answer made sense.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor called son Taimur ‘in-house Picasso’, now Ibrahim Ali Khan calls himself ‘Picasso Jr’ in childhood pic

Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Panipat, which released in December 2019. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

