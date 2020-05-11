When Janhvi Kapoor got jealous of sister Khushi getting all the hugs from mom Sridevi. See throwback pic

bollywood

Updated: May 11, 2020 09:15 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a throwback picture of herself and sister Khushi, with their late mother, Sridevi. Janhvi took to Instagram stories to share the picture, on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The picture shows Sridevi hugging Khushi, while Janvhi makes a face in the background. “TBT to when I didn’t even want to share mumma’s huggies with Khush,” Janhvi captioned her post. Earlier in the day, she’d shared a picture of Sridevi holding her in her arms when she was a toddler. She’d captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Janhvi’s post was ‘liked’ over 500000 times, and received love from Manish Malhotra, Smriti Irani, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Anand Ahuja and others.

Ahead of her 23rd birthday this year, Janhvi had remembered how her mother would make her big day special. She’d told Mumbai Mirror, “They would decorate my room with balloons and make everything feel special, be it the conversations on the couch or the cake-cutting. Mom would make me feel pampered. Dad does it every day even now.”

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor shows how she is annoying sister Khushi during lockdown, try out her tricks on your siblings

Shortly after the coronavirus lockdown began, Janhvi had written a heartfelt note about how it had changed her perspective in life. “I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room,” she’d written in her post.

Janhvi made her acting debut in Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She then appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the anthology film Ghost Stories. Next up she has the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the horror-comedy RoohiAfzana, the comedy sequel Dostana 2 and the historical epic Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more