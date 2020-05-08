e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor shows how she is annoying sister Khushi during lockdown, try out her tricks on your siblings

Janhvi Kapoor shows how she is annoying sister Khushi during lockdown, try out her tricks on your siblings

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor are having a crazy time together in lockdown. Watch what they are up to now.

bollywood Updated: May 08, 2020 19:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi are dressing up for selfies and also hitching rides on each other’s backs.
Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi are dressing up for selfies and also hitching rides on each other’s backs.
         

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is in lockdown but having sister Khushi Kapoor by her side has made life a thousand times better. Janhvi is spending her days annoying Khushi by all means possible.

On Friday, she shared a bunch of pictures and videos which showed Khushi carrying Janhvi on her back, getting a few unwanted snuggles, practising dance steps while sitting on the sofa and dressing up for some selfie sessions.

 

“How to annoy your sister 101 #quarantineedition,” Janhvi captioned her post. Fans loved the sisters and their goofy antics. “@janhvikapoor mam I love your voice,” wrote one. “She looks like you,” wrote another.

Recently, Janhvi took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a funny video of her sister trying her banana toffee sauce. In the video, Khushi is seen trying out the dish prepared by Janhvi but it doesn’t seem like she is too impressed. The Dhadak actor then asks her if she likes it.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh on video showing her ‘buying alcohol’: ‘Wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol’

Khushi softly asks for a plain banana. The actor wrote along with the video: “Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce.” Janhvi also uploaded a video where she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi. “Getting me all dressed up to go nowhere,” she captioned the video. In the video, Janhvi was also seen gorging on a pastry.

Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Takht and Dostana 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
‘You and I are soldiers in Covid-19 fight, will not involve army’: CM Uddhav Thackeray
‘You and I are soldiers in Covid-19 fight, will not involve army’: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In