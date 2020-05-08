Janhvi Kapoor shows how she is annoying sister Khushi during lockdown, try out her tricks on your siblings

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:27 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is in lockdown but having sister Khushi Kapoor by her side has made life a thousand times better. Janhvi is spending her days annoying Khushi by all means possible.

On Friday, she shared a bunch of pictures and videos which showed Khushi carrying Janhvi on her back, getting a few unwanted snuggles, practising dance steps while sitting on the sofa and dressing up for some selfie sessions.

“How to annoy your sister 101 #quarantineedition,” Janhvi captioned her post. Fans loved the sisters and their goofy antics. “@janhvikapoor mam I love your voice,” wrote one. “She looks like you,” wrote another.

Recently, Janhvi took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a funny video of her sister trying her banana toffee sauce. In the video, Khushi is seen trying out the dish prepared by Janhvi but it doesn’t seem like she is too impressed. The Dhadak actor then asks her if she likes it.

Khushi softly asks for a plain banana. The actor wrote along with the video: “Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce.” Janhvi also uploaded a video where she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi. “Getting me all dressed up to go nowhere,” she captioned the video. In the video, Janhvi was also seen gorging on a pastry.

Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Takht and Dostana 2.

