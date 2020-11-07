Emraan Hashmi on nepotism debate: I’m not going to be apologetic if I’m a part of a film family

bollywood

Describing the somewhat bleak times that the film industry is going through amid all the negative narratives, Emraan Hashmi calls it a “one of a kind” situation. The actor feels a lot of things are being “misconstrued”, and therefore “misunderstood”.

He says, “I hope that this would neither have a long term effect on Bollywood nor will it dent aspirations of those who want to join showbiz.”

Reacting to the legal suit filed by film bodies and producers against a section of media for allegedly defaming reputation of Bollywood, Hashmi adds that it’s “because of a handful” that many are suffering in both media and entertainment industries.

He explains, “Breaking news is a very lucrative part of 24-hour news culture. Unfortunately, that breaking news has become more tabloid oriented. Celebrities and stories about them have always been a popular pick for that prime time breaking news. It’s time pressing issues like the pandemic and the economy are given more coverage. Let authorities do their job in finding a conclusion to Sushant’s (Singh Rajput) case. Meanwhile, I hope people stop yelling and blaming each other and we all unite in tackling a more pressing issue which is the pandemic.”

Weighing in on the nepotism debate that has caught fire again in the last few months, Hashmi has always maintained that it’s because of his uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, that he got an entry into Bollywood. However, he is quick to label these never-ending discussions around insiders vs outsiders as ridiculous.

“I’m all for equal opportunities, which is only fair. But these conversations seems like nepotism only happens in the film industry, when it’s not the case. I’m not going to be apologetic if I’m a part of a film family. And if I want someone to carry my legacy forward, I would want my son to do it. Why would I give it to someone else?” reasons the actor.

So, does this mean the actor is alight if tomorrow his son, Ayaan, wants to become an actor? Hashmi says, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I’m not going to catch someone by their throat and change their perception. I would support Ayaan if he wants to join this industry. I’d tell him to care two hoots about who says what. And that he might have an entry point but he’ll have to work hardest to prove himself, nobody will hold his hand and take him to his destination.”

Hashmi also points out that it’s not like those who’re a part of film families don’t have to work hard to achieve their dreams.

“I think it’s an uphill task for someone who’s a star son/daughter because it comes with huge responsibility and pressure. A new kid in the block doesn’t have that. So, either ways there are pros and cons. Also, it’s not that outsiders haven’t done well. In Bollywood, there are more number of actors who’ve come from outside and are successful than those part of film families,” he asserts.

Looking at this journey, while Hashmi admits he had a “certain access” yet he says it has been “a bumpy ride”.

He further elaborates on his point, “With that access came as a huge responsibility because I wasn’t anyone’s son, no one was putting money on me as a leading man. In my first opportunity, I got to play a supporting role and it was made clear that I’ve to prove my credentials to move forward. And I had to work my way up from a supporting actor to a leading man. So I don’t know how I would be classified in nepotism debate.”

Having been around in the film industry for many years now, Hashmi understands that it’s not enough if one is just a good actor. “You need to have a commercial success, too. Thankfully, for me, Murder worked and a few films after that. But I had my share of failures too. It’s all about journey, taking it to your chin when you’ve a failure and getting up again,” concludes the actor, who has his hands full with upcoming films Mumbai Saga, Chehre, Sab First Class Hai and Ezra.

