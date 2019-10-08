Evelyn Sharma gets engaged: ‘It was a dream come true, his proposal was perfect’. See pic

bollywood

Actor Evelyn Sharma is engaged. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor said in an interview that she said yes to boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi when he popped the question at the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The actor told The Times of India that Tushaan arranged for a guitarist to play their favourite songs as he went down on one knee to propose to her. “It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect,” she said.

Evelyn also shared a picture of herself and Tushaan from Sydney on Instagram. It shows the two kissing against the backdrop of the serene Sydney skyline. “Yesss,” she captioned the pic.

Talking about how they met, Evelyn said, “We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even more filmy than I am.” The actor is yet to decided on her wedding date. “We will make a separate announcement for that once the date is set. For now, we would like to enjoy our time together,” she said.

As Tushaan is based in Australia, Evelyn says she wouldn’t mind shifting there as Sydney is one of her favourite cities. “But we will always have one base in India, too. It is our home after all,” she added.

Evelyn is half-Indian and half-German and was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. She had a small role in the film. She was also seen on adventure reality show Life Mein Ek Baar. She also starred in films Nautanki Saala and Issaq.

