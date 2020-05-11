e-paper
Fan asks Varun Dhawan to plan baby with Natasha Dalal so that they share birthdays, gets a reply from actor

Varun Dhawan got a unique request from one of his fans - to plan a baby with Natasha Dalal on a specific date. See how he replied.

Varun Dhawan wished his girlfriend Natasha Dalal on her birthday last week with a romantic Instagram post, in which he declared that his love for her was far greater than his love for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While many showered love on the cute click, one fan had a unique request.

The Instagram user, who goes by the handle @theduskygirl, joked that Varun must plan for a baby with Natasha on March 3. “My brother shares birth date with you and my sister shares with Natasha. You better make sure your kid shares it with me. It’s on 3rd march. Plan accordingly,” she wrote in the comments section. She even got a sweet reply from the actor, who wrote, ‘hahah’.

Hindustantimes

Varun dotes on his little niece, and called her the love of his life in an interaction with India Today in 2018. “It’s amazing. The feeling when you see a baby for the first time is something else. It’s life-changing,” he had said.

The actor added that he was a very hands-on uncle. “I’m very good with babies and children in general. I have learnt everything, from burping to changing the nappy. I assist my bhabhi with everything,” he said.

Currently, Varun is self-isolating with his family in Mumbai. During an Instagram live last month, he shared that one of his relatives in the US tested positive for the coronavirus. “It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Varun was all set for the release of his next, Coolie No 1, earlier this month. The film, a reboot of his father David Dhawan’s 1995 blockbuster, has Sara Ali Khan as its leading lady. Due to the mass closure of theatres across the country, its release has been pushed.

