Fanney Khan teaser has Aishwarya Rai shining bright, Anil Kapoor as a dreamer. Watch video

Fanney Khan teaser has been long awaited and it has lived up to its name -- it is a teaser in true sense of the word. Fanney Khan teaser introduces us to its three key characters -- there is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whose footage is lit up to emphasise her star status, then we meet Anil Kapoor who has a trumpet and dreams and finally we have Rajkummar Rao who is the narrator and our link to the other two. So, who exactly is the Fanney Khan among the three?

The video opens with Rajkummar describing the meaning of the term ‘Fanney Khan’. As he talks, we see glamourous pictures of Aishwarya and the frame then shifts to a common milieu - common people aspiring to be singers and stars. When Anil arrives on the screen, his intensity catches the eye. He never looks into the camera but his passion for music is visible in his gestures and sincerity.

Sharing the teaser, Anil Kapoor tweeted, ‘Jo khud apni kahani likhe woh hi hai #FanneyKhan...#FanneyKhanTeaser #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti.”

Fanne Khan reportedly has two dance numbers featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and these have been choreographed by Frank Gatson Jr. Gatson has worked with pop stars Beyonce, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Watch Fanney Khan teaser here:

Rumoured to be a remake of Everybody’s Famous, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 3. The Dutch movie starred Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar in 2001.

